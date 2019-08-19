Richard L. Baum, Jr. Buys 23,500 Shares of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $62,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UFAB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925. Unique Fabricating Inc has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFAB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 20.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,427 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 42.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Unique Fabricating and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

