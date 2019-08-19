Reviewing CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) & BCE (OTCMKTS:BCE)

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A BCE 12.51% 19.15% 5.45%

This table compares CHORUS LTD/S and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 2.02 $60.74 million N/A N/A BCE $18.11 billion 2.32 $2.26 billion $2.71 17.25

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Dividends

CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BCE pays out 87.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BCE has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BCE is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CHORUS LTD/S and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 BCE 0 7 3 0 2.30

BCE has a consensus target price of $56.28, suggesting a potential upside of 20.40%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Summary

BCE beats CHORUS LTD/S on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHORUS LTD/S Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services. It also provides various 4G LTE and LTE-A smartphones and tablets, mobile Internet hubs and sticks, and mobile Wi-Fi devices, as well as smartwatches, Bell connected cars, trackers, smart homes, lifestyle products, and virtual reality products. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. It also provides home security, monitoring, and automation services; and satellite TV and connectivity services. In addition, this segment offers local exchange carrier and telecommunications services; sells wireline-related products; and buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services, sports and other event production, and broadcasting services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 33 specialty and Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

