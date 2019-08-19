Reviewing China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) & Coupa Software (OTCMKTS:COUP)

China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares China Digital TV and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software -21.22% -14.29% -6.16%

This table compares China Digital TV and Coupa Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Digital TV $6.20 million N/A -$3.06 million N/A N/A Coupa Software $260.37 million 32.80 -$55.52 million ($0.67) -206.34

China Digital TV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software.

Volatility & Risk

China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Digital TV and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupa Software 0 6 12 0 2.67

Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $122.53, suggesting a potential downside of 11.37%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than China Digital TV.

About China Digital TV

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

