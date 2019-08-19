Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GVC (GVC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GVC (LON: GVC):
- 8/15/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.
- 8/15/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on the stock.
- 8/15/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 8/14/2019 – GVC had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/18/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 7/17/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/15/2019 – GVC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/15/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/12/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,130 ($14.77) price target on the stock.
- 7/12/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 7/8/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/2/2019 – GVC is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on the stock.
- 7/1/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2019 – GVC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
GVC stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 579.60 ($7.57). The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,151 ($15.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 609.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -18.88.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from GVC’s previous dividend of $16.00. GVC’s payout ratio is currently -1.04%.
