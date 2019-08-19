Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GVC (GVC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GVC (LON: GVC):

8/15/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

8/15/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock.

8/15/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on the stock.

8/15/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/14/2019 – GVC had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,130 ($14.77) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/18/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/17/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/15/2019 – GVC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/15/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/12/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,130 ($14.77) price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/8/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/2/2019 – GVC is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 910 ($11.89) price target on the stock.

7/1/2019 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

6/20/2019 – GVC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

GVC stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 579.60 ($7.57). The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. GVC Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,151 ($15.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 609.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -18.88.

Get GVC Holdings PLC alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from GVC’s previous dividend of $16.00. GVC’s payout ratio is currently -1.04%.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.