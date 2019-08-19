Relaxing Retirement Coach Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.77. 5,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

