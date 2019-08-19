Relaxing Retirement Coach Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $3.64 on Monday, reaching $294.22. 77,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

