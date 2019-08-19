Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Regenxbio news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $250,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,991.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,590,400. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,675,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at $10,798,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.18. 477,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.71. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

