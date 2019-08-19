Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE:RBC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,054. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. AJO LP increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 465.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 446,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 367,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 28.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

