REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.40). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDHL shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. WBB Securities upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

RDHL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,679. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 124,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 975,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.