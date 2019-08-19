Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Recro Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.15. Recro Pharma posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Recro Pharma.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a negative return on equity of 472.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

REPH stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 142,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,703. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

