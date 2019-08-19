Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.25. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 2,593 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III purchased 2,100 shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.34 per share, with a total value of $76,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 38,273 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 71.8% during the second quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 113.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 36,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000.

