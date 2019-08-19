Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.25. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 2,593 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.
In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III purchased 2,100 shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.34 per share, with a total value of $76,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)
There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.
