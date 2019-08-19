Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.69

Shares of Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.69 and last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 19800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.40.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark upgraded Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.08.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.23. The company has a market cap of $822.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.43.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.