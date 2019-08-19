Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.44. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

