RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives $75.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RDS-A (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDS-A shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RDS-A in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised RDS-A from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Societe Generale raised RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised RDS-A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

RDS-A stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,579 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

