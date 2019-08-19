QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock.

QMCI stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. QuoteMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

