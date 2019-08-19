QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock.
QMCI stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. QuoteMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
About QuoteMedia
