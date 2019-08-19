Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,100 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.95. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $165.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.