Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,824,916 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,824,916 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 935.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 666,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 602,093 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 888,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 441,797 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 4,728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 301,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Eaton by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,049,000 after acquiring an additional 296,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 59,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

