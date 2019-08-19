Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955,320 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.68. 38,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $93.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,472,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,966 shares of company stock worth $15,414,996. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

