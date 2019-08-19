Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072,748 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.21. 24,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,286. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $216.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $136,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,971.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.46, for a total transaction of $318,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,068.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,363 shares of company stock worth $16,429,225 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

