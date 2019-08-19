Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689,900 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $21.24. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,307. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.