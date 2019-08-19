Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.16. 3,229,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,631,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $520.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $10,044,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 861,811 shares of company stock valued at $160,552,094. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.