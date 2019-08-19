Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $946,000 in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $140,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,877. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 308,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

