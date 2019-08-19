Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $809,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.50. 7,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $76.84 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

