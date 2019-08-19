Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $547,000 Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 138.0% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 163,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,601. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.53 and a twelve month high of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.49 and a beta of 1.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

