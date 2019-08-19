Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 84,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $62.22. 110,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,247. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director E Dianne Rekow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $249,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,983.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $124,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,618.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.