Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 1,363.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 172.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,978. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.
In other Hologic news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.52.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
