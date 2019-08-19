Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 1,363.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 172.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,978. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.52.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.