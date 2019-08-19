Quantstamp Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,616.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, IDEX and GOPAX. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $68,616.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.01346580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00093450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, GOPAX, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

