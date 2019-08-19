Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.06.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. Qualys has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $361,706.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,627,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,022. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 51.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

