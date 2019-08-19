qiibee Price Reaches $0.0016 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $682,233.00 and approximately $54,850.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00268418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.01345205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00093759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000418 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,031,816 tokens. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.