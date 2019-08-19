PutinCoin (PUT) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $227,065.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00026878 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002314 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00145112 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003931 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,674.76 or 0.99305000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00044070 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 804,515,876 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.