Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) rose 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 1,291,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,211,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

PBYI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $366.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 254.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $146,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 28.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 23.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

