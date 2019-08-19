ProximaX (XPX) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One ProximaX token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and $270,297.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00269212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.01328114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095719 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

