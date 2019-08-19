ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $58.97

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.16, but opened at $58.97. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 560,093 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 163,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 129,895 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 181,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 28,263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

