Prime-XI (PXI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a market cap of $9,539.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005520 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

