Prevail Therapeutics’ (PRVL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRVL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PRVL stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.66. Research analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 882,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

