Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 26th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.47.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 168,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $320.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.25. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

