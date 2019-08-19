Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $40.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $40,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,696,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,044,000 after purchasing an additional 899,117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,295,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,328,000 after purchasing an additional 291,559 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,122,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,379,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $91.92. 1,498,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

