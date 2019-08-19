Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 135.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,435 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,077,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,763,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,627,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,088 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 55,547.4% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,764,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,348 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 303,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,967,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

