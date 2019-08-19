Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €72.60 ($84.42).

Separately, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of PAH3 traded up €0.78 ($0.91) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €55.88 ($64.98). 384,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €58.95 and a 200-day moving average of €58.41. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €49.89 ($58.01) and a one year high of €65.26 ($75.88). The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

