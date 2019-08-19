PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $43,618.00 and $5.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.