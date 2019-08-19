Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.93 and last traded at C$9.93, 12,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 62,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.76.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $241.26 million and a PE ratio of 11.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.49%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

