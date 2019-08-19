Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$7.00” Price Target for Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPOR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.68.

Shares of GPOR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,517,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,822. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $513.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 128,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 73,704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 355,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 741.6% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 313,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

