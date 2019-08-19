Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Hess (NYSE:HES) a $61.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HES. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Hess from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. 3,583,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,035. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,977,583.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,976.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,908 shares of company stock worth $3,090,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

