Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,835 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.41% of FormFactor worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FormFactor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,416,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after buying an additional 128,782 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $13,721,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.34. 7,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $62,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,799.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $158,074 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

