Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163,559 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Sothebys worth $13,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BID. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 36,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the period.

In other Sothebys news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,223,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BID traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. Sothebys has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.99.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sothebys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sothebys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

