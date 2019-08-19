Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,271 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Nlight were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nlight by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 146,826 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nlight by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nlight by 22.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 327,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,006 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Nlight by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Nlight in the first quarter valued at $3,858,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,250. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nlight stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 2.00. Nlight Inc has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

LASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

