Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $37.66 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,561 shares during the period. Hexcel comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Hexcel worth $37,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Hexcel by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $449,631.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,115.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,333 shares of company stock worth $770,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

