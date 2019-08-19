Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $32.83 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,886 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $32,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,182,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,594,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 654.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,241,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 352,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 156,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

