Pi Financial Raises Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price lifted by Pi Financial from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMX. National Bank Financial downgraded Maverix Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.30 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

