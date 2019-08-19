Phoenixcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $197,987.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $197,987.00 and $28.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00904812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00026878 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00246391 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003579 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003812 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

